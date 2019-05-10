1953 - 2019

Bridgett I. McDonald, 65, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

She was born Aug. 2, 1953, in Pekin to Thomas M. and Erma M. Menghi McDonald; her parents preceded her in death. Bridgett was the beloved niece of the late-Calvin and Mary Dalcher.

She is survived by her cousins, Mary Ann Ladendorf, Susan G. (Steve) McLoughlin, Robert C. (Pam) Dalcher, Allan (Daryl Lynn) Etzbach, Diane Kopp, Dennis (Nancy) Krenz, Jen (Gary) Mazaroff and their children and grandchildren, Shanna (Aaron) Siltman, Ramie (Brad) Nauman, John (Jeana) McLoughlin, Matthew (Hannah) McLoughlin, Jenna McLoughlin, Josh (Tasha) Dalcher, Ainsley (Justin) Reeise, David Etzbach, Paul Etzbach, Mark Etzbach, Hunter Krenz, Noel Krenz and all of their children as well.

The family would like to thank her friend and caregiver, Monique Sheff.

Bridgett graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1972. She also graduated from Illinois State University. She retired from Tazewell County Resource Center in social services. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, where she was active in the St. Joseph Adult Choir, St. Joseph Resurrection Choir, CCW, St. Vincent de Paul Society and was a very passionate volunteer for many organizations. Bridgett was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. at Abts Mortuary in Pekin. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday May 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, with burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul food pantry or the St. Joseph Parish Center Building Fund in Bridgett's name.

The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com.