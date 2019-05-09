1923 - 2019

Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Stone, 95, of Sauk Rapids, Minn., formerly of Pekin, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his residence.

Born June 25, 1923, in Marion to Aubra and Lillian Mae (Hinckle) Stone, he married Willowdean Ferrill on Dec. 31, 1948, in Carbondale.

Surviving are his dear wife of 70 years; one daughter, Julia Ann “Julie” (Brian) Espe of Clear Lake, Minn.; five grandchildren, Gwendolyn (Dr. Jonathan) Miller of River Vale, N.J., James (Melissa) Buchanan of Pasadena, Calif., Elizabeth (Amy Lawler) Buchanan of Minneapolis, Minn., Addison Ferrill (Marc Montalbano) Stone-Yeck of Staten Island, N.Y. and Katherine Rose (Jason Sheehan) Stone-Yeck of Jersey City, N.J.; three great-granddaughters, Madeleine Miller, Willa Buchanan and Maya Montalbano; one brother, Donald Gamble of Rock Springs, Wyo.; and his son-in-law, John F. Yeck III of Manhattan, N.Y.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Susan Diane Stone on March 11, 2006, in Manhattan; and one brother, William Stone.

He was a World War II Army veteran and attained the rank of technical sergeant.

A graduate of Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in education, Larry later earned his Master of Science Degree in education from the University of Illinois.

He was a Pekin resident from 1952 to 2018 and was an educator in our community for 33 years at Pekin Community High School District 303. He started as a history teacher, then worked as a guidance counselor and last was principal at the former West Campus for 12 years, retiring in 1988. His teaching career began in Farmer City. He was a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, Illinois Education Association and National Education Association. He also was a member of the Tazewell County Retired Teachers and past president of the Pekin Teacher’s Alliance.

He was a member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Pekin and also had served as the group’s song leader, as lieutenant governor for Division 20 in the Illinois-Eastern Iowa District and chairman of their Young Children Priority One Committee. He was a 17-year member of the Pekin Library Board and served eight of those years as president. He also was a life- and 59-year member of Empire Lodge 126, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons in Pekin and a 52-year member of Scottish Rite Bodies, Valley of Peoria.

He was a devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin, where he was a former lay minister and 50-year member of the Sanctuary Choir. He also was a member of the Tri-M Sunday school class at the church.

His service to the community was celebrated in 2009, when he and his wife were both selected and served as grand marshals of the Pekin Marigold Festival. Larry and his wife also travelled extensively.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin. Rev. Dr. Joel P. Catlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with Masonic rites conducted at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin, where military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Army.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church for the Sharing God’s Grace Building Fund, 601 N. Fourth St., Pekin, IL 61554.

