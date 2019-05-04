1946 - 2019

Joyce Lynn Turner, 72, of Pekin, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.

Born Sept. 9, 1946, in Kansas City, Mo., to Howard and Alice (Ballew) Miller, she married Gary W. Turner on June 21, 1964, in Marquette Heights. He died Aug. 18, 2009, in Pekin.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Carl Miller.

Surviving are one son, Geoff (Courtney) Turner of St. Louis, Mo., and one brother, Jimmy Miller.

Joyce had worked as a clerk at Broadmoor Junior High School for 25 years, retiring in 2009.

She enjoyed being active golfing, hiking and biking. She enjoyed any kind of physical fitness in general.

Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at First United Presbyterian Church in Pekin, where she was a longtime member and served as a Deacon. Pastor Sam T. Gibb will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Second Wind Lung Transplant Association of St. Louis, 1720 Market St., P.O. Box 771242, St. Louis, MO 63177; First United Presbyterian Church, 1717 Highwood Ave., Pekin, IL 61554; and Hallmark Nursing Center, 2501 Allentown Road, Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.