1940 - 2019

Margy “Kay” (Goodin) Kemper, 78, of Fuquay Varina, N.C., formerly of Pekin, left this world on April 28, 2019, following a long illness with Alzheimer’s.

Kay was born on July 13, 1940, in Pekin, Ill., the only child of Earl Vincent and Margaret O’Keefe Goodin. Kay married Tom Colson on Aug. 12, 1956, and had five children from their marriage. She later married David Kemper of Pekin on Oct. 14, 2010, in Fuquay Varina, where they had made their home in 2006.

Kay was so proud of her family and loved being a grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, David Kemper; her children Sandy (Joe Theus) Colson and Tammi (Robert) Valliant, both of Beloit, Wis., and her youngest daughter Jennifer (Bill) Brewster of Cadiz, Ky.; two stepsons, David (Shanna) Kemper and Matthew (Danielle) Kemper; her grandchildren Char Hawkins, Jessica Wiebler, Billi Sue Wiebler, Stephanie Colson, Robert Colson, Tommy Colson and Barbie Colson-Feagin; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Kay was proceeded in death by her daughter Stephanie Colson Hawkins; her son Thomas Earl Colson; her children’s father, Thomas Robert Colson; and her parents.

Kay’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, exploring her new home in the Raleigh, N.C. region, doing crafts and getting completely engrossed in her crossword puzzles.

We, her family, will remember our mother and grandmother as a woman who looked for the best in people, always sought the truth and had an Irish smile for everyone she met.

Our mother’s favorite Irish blessing:

May the road rise up to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

And the the rain fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you

In the palm of his hand.

The children and grandchildren of Kay would like to acknowledge and thank our stepfather, Dave Kemper, for his incredible love and devotion to our mother during her long illness. We will always love you for the care that you gave her during the final years of her life.

Cremation rites have been accorded and the family will hold a private service of remembrance. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in the hopes that they can find a cure for this disabling disease.