1929 - 2019

Betty M. Woerner, 89, of Morton, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, surrounded by her husband of 69 years and her four sons.

Betty was born Nov. 28, 1929, in Bingham, Maine, to Carl and Julia (Elzinga) Chadock. She married Paul Woerner on Feb. 11, 1950, in Tremont.

Surviving are her husband, Paul, of Morton; four sons, Michael (Susan) of Batavia, Ill., Donald of Chicago, Thomas (Debra) of Chatham, N.J. and John (Desiree) of New Lenox, Ill. Betty loved her 13 grandchildren, Ashley Woerner of Hoboken, N.J., Morgan (James) Woerner Jones of Alexandria, Va., Rebecca Woerner of Alexandria, Va., Meredith (Matt Bollinger) of Los Angeles, Katherine (John) Woerner Molinari of Tampa, Fla., Amanda (Drew) Woerner Birenbaum and Allison Woerner, both of New York City, N.Y., Travis Woerner and Annika Woerner, both of New Lenox, Ill., Kathryn (Andrew) Whitlatch of St. Charles, Ill., Daniel (Rebecca) Kostelny of Elmhurst, Ill., Carolyn (Kevin) Van den Daelen of London and Thomas Kostelny of Chicago, Betty Mae was blessed with nine great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Kathleen “Kitty” Oyer and Carol Montgomery.

A 1947 graduate of Tremont High School, Betty attended Illinois State University in Normal, Ill., with her high school sweetheart, Paul. Betty quickly embraced being a “Christian Farm Wife” and was active in the University of Illinois Extension and was a member of the Morton United Methodist Church. She served as a Cub Scouts den mother, scheduled music lessons, supported countless local charities and led local neighbors and parents in cheering on Morton High School athletics.

Betty worked at Witzig’s Department Store in Morton. She became a buyer in the sundries department and made many friends during her years there.

Betty’s skill as a cook, baker and homemaker was well known and her famous glazed pumpkin bread recipe once won grand prize at the Morton Pumpkin Festival.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, with Rev. Gary L. Feldman officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 6, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Tremont.

Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton for the loving care they provided Betty over the past five years.

To view Betty’s tribute video or send an online condolence to the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.