1968 - 2019

Yvette Lee Herring, 50 of Pekin, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019. at her home.

She was born June 12, 1968, in Lafayette, La., to Darrel Domingue and Terry Simms. She married Brian L. Herring on Sept. 7, 1996, in Pensacola, Fla., and he survives.

Also surviving are her six children, Alayna Herring, Jonathan Herring, Christopher Herring, David Herring, Katherine Herring, and Timothy Herring; her mother and step-father, Terry (Gary) Weaver of New Iberia, La.; her father Darrel Domingue of Louisiana; her mother and father in law, Hank (Eileen) Herring of Mapleton, Ill.; one half-brother Jimmy of Champaign, Ill.; two brothers in law, Bill Herring of Pekin and Robert Herring of Mapleton, Ill.; one sister in law, Patricia (David) Haymond of Clarksville, Tenn.; two nieces, Rebecca and Lorelei Haymond; one nephew, David Haymond and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two half-sisters, Sherri and Linda.

Yvette was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, serving in her church, writing poetry and spending time with her family.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Pekin, where her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Pastor Josh Beutow will officiate. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. before the service on Tuesday both at the church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to an Educational Fund for her children established at CEFCU in Pekin.

