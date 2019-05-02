1931 - 2019

Billy D. Schutz, 87, of Pekin, passed at 7:42 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Country Comfort Retirement Homes in Elmwood.

Born Oct. 21, 1931, in Hillview to George E. and Minnie (Bockholdt) Schutz, he married Eileen Hudson on May 23, 1953, in Whitehall. She survives.

Also surviving are four daughters, Sally (Paul) Hales of Carmel, Indiana, Julie Barrett of Elmwood, Kathy (Mike) Stolz of Peoria, Arizona and Ann (James) Lockhart of Dunfermline; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and three sisters.

Bill was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954.

He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1990 after a 36-year career as a purchasing supervisor.

Bill enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting. He found great joy spending time with his family and his church was a high priority.

He was a 52-year member of First Christian Church in Pekin.

His funeral will be at noon Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First Christian Church in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Military rites will be provided by the United States Navy and Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut St., Pekin, Illinois 61554.

