1947 - 2019

Gary Richard Meinen, 71, of Pekin, passed away on Thursday, April 25, due to complications from surgery to repair an aortic aneurism.

Gary was born on Dec. 27, 1947, in Pekin, to Richard and Bette (Pierce) Meinen, who both preceded him in death.

Gary served as a Navy medic in the Vietnam War from 1968-1972, earned an associate degree from Illinois Central College, and went on to graduate from Drake University’s pharmacy school in 1977.

Anyone who heard Gary tell the story of how he met his future wife, Lynne, at a Des Moines community theater cast party for a production of "South Pacific" will not be surprised to know he was also a graduate of a Dale Carnegie course in effective speaking and human relations because his natural charm and humor endeared him to all who met him.

He was a pharmacist for more than 40 years, working until the day before his surgery, taking care of his customers one script at a time.

Gary showed this same generosity of spirit and devotion to his beloved wife of nearly 42 years, Lynne (Silverstein) Meinen, and their three children, Sarah (Ben) Jedd, Ben (Desiree Thomson) Meinen and Jon (Caleb Barnhart) Meinen. Gary was a fun-loving, lighthearted grandpa to his five grandchildren, Harrison, Jack, Cooper, and Dorothy Jedd and Henry Meinen. Gary is also survived by his brother, Tom (Ginny) Meinen of Lawrence, Kan., his sister-in-law, Leslie Silverstein; and brothers-in-law Lee (Amy Schmitt) Silverstein and Larry (Heather) Silverstein.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his prized west highland white terrier, Tripod.

Gary lived a rich and contented life, surrounded by lifelong friends and family. He enjoyed vacationing in the Caribbean and attending concerts with friends, fishing in Canada with family, and keeping others abreast of political issues. Gary was an avid photographer, a self-taught, self-proclaimed computer expert, and a lover of gadgets and gizmos. He adored regaling his children and grandchildren with stories of his misbehaving youth as a member of the Pekin High School class of 1965, his heroic military service, and his idyllic childhood with his parents, brother, cousins and grandparents.

Even though Gary was not interested in material possessions, he always bought the perfect gift because he was a keen observer of people, and he spent his life taking care of those he loved. It was impossible to fall asleep on the couch in his basement without waking up to find yourself covered with a blanket, your cell phone charging beside you.

To know Gary was to be delighted by his sense of humor, his ability to make even a boring errand a memorable trip, and his obvious pride and affection for his family. We will miss him every day.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Eulogies will be shared at 6:30 p.m.