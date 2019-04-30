1926 - 2019

Florence L. Keith, 92, of Mason City, passed away at 9:06 p.m. on April 26, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born on Dec. 12, 1926, the daughter of Rudolph and Edith (Miller) Beccue. She married Harold Keith on April 12, 1953. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2013.

Florence was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Frances, who passed on Aug. 18, 2015; two brothers and two sisters.

Florence is survived by four daughters, Karen (Ken) Marcum of Greenview, Connie (Randy) Friedrich of Manito, Bobbi (Bruce) Davis of Greenview and Carol Keith of Springfield; six grandchildren, Jason, Emily, Cole, Katie, Trent and Kelsey; three step-grandchildren, Kara, Jason and Amy; four great-grandchildren, Walker, Briggs, Haleigh, and Kolton, who was born April 26; nine step-great-grandchildren, Tanner, Lucas, Wyatt, Mariah, Lacie, Jacob, Johnathan, Sawyer and Emily; one sister, Harriett Abeln; one brother, Paul (Marian) Beccue; sister-in-law, Betty (Willard) Emmons; and several nieces and nephews.

Florence was a member of the Mason City Christ Lutheran Church. She was a homemaker and had lived at the Mason City Area Nursing Home for over eight years. You could find her in the activity room busy playing bingo or ringing the bells, two of her favorites. She rarely missed a party, the Diner’s Club or a stop at the Dairy Queen for a strawberry milk shake. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and loved donning her red and purple.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at the Mason City Christ Lutheran Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, also at the church. Burial will follow at the Mason City Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Activity Fund at the Mason City Area Nursing Home.

Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Florence’s online obituary at hurleyfh.com to leave condolences and share memories.