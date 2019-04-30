1920 - 2019

Edith M. Cooper, 99, of Pekin, passed away at 11:42 a.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

Born March 27, 1920, in Pekin to Rudolph and Anna (Adcock) Lindstrom, she married Paul L. Cooper on Feb. 3, 1939, in Burlington, Iowa. He died March 14, 2002, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

Also preceding her in death are her parents, one brother and two sisters.

Surviving are two sons, Larry D. Cooper of New York City and Randy L. (Jean) Cooper of Rockford; one daughter, Paula S. (Kenneth) Ketelsen of Camas, Wash.; three grandchildren, Patrick (Tamyra) Cooper of Cheboygan, Mich., Jean Marie (Keith) Durst of New York City, David C. Ketelsen of Portland, Ore.; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher Cooper and Remington Durst.

She was an 82-year-member of First Christian Church in Pekin.

Edith had worked for Caterpillar Inc. in the 1940s. She then left there to become a full-time homemaker.

Edith enjoyed playing in a Pinochle club with her friends. She also enjoyed wintering with her husband in Destin, Fla., for many years. She had lived a fairly simple life, but she did enjoy looking nice and was known at Apostolic Christian Restmor for the colorful socks she wore.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Apostolic Christian Restmor for the care and kindness given to Edith and her family.

Her funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at First Christian Church in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private entombment will follow. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut St., Pekin, IL 61554.

