Alice M. Clark, 93, of Dodgeville, Wis., formerly of Pekin, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Upland Hills Health Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville.

Born May 8, 1925, in Mapleton to Hubert I. and Anna J. (Clauson) Robinson, she married Robert L. Clark on Mar. 10, 1944, in Pekin. He died Feb. 12, 1996, in Morton with Alice by his side.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Timothy Clark; one granddaughter, Jennifer Clark; two brothers, Hubert “Rock” Robinson Jr. and Ronald Robinson; and three sisters, Dorothy Lawrenz, Helen “Winnie” Westervelt and Wilma Grimes.

Surviving are three sons, Gregory Clark of Bloomington, Jonathan (Christina) Clark of Belleville, Wis. and Joel (Debra) Clark of Port Orange, Fla.; six grandchildren, Julie (Troy) Watson of Bloomington, Brooke (Brandon) Laufenberg, Ian (Kati) Clark, both of Belleville, Kaitlin (Bryce) Magnuson of Dunlap, and Collin Clark and Grant Clark, both of Port Orange, Fla.; and six great-grandchildren, Hannah Watson, Emma Watson, Autumn Laufenberg, Jonathan “JJ” Clark, Lilliana Laufenberg and Dean Magnuson. She also was looking forward to the birth of her seventh great-grandson in three weeks.

A homemaker, Alice was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin, where she was a former Sunday school teacher and a past member of the child evangelism committee.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, at Calvary Baptist Church in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Michael R. McLeod will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral Friday at the church. Burial will follow the funeral at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 921 Caroline St., Pekin, IL 61554.

