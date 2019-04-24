1942 - 2019

David R. Williams, 76, of Mackinaw, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home.

David was born Aug. 8, 1942 in Pekin to Willis and Delci Fuller Williams. He married Mary L. McGinnis. She preceded him in death.

Also, preceding David in death were his parents; one sister; one brother; and one son, Damond.

David is survived by two daughters, Zonya Tomlinson and Star Mitchell of Mackinaw, six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Dorothy Lawson of Colorado.

David had been a custodian for Deer Creek-Mackinaw CUSD #701. Prior to that he had been the groundskeeper for Mackinaw Township Cemetery.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Graveside service will be at noon, Friday, April 26, at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Rev. Tim Severt will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.