Margie M. Cross, 89, of Pekin, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Timbercreek Rehab and Health surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Lincoln County, Tenn. to James and Una Belle (Dollar) Walden.

She married the love of her life, Joseph W. Cross, on Nov. 27, 1948, in Madison County, Ala. She worked as a homemaker, taking care of the children, husband and house.

Margie is survived by her two children, Robert “Bob” (Kim) Cross and Gregory (Terria) Cross, both of Pekin; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine King and Betty Colvin; and one brother, Thomas (Gladys) Walden.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Sue Morgan and Aulene Heard; and four brothers, Henry, Malcolm, Louis and Paul Walden.

Margie was an avid cook and loved to make meals for her family. She was known to play Uno, bingo, and Yahtzee in her free time.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin. Her nephew, Jeff Walden will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association of Peoria at 614 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.

