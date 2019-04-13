1934 - 2019

Sylvia L. Oltman, 85, formerly of Green Valley, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Sherman Home-Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Ariz.

She was born on March 15, 1934, in Evansville, Ind. to Charles Arthur Sabine and Estella B. (Tice) Sabine. She married James J. Oltman on Dec. 26, 1954, in Pekin.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Debra Lynn; and one sister, Joyce Udry.

She is survived by her husband James; daughters Marilee (Michael) Proehl of Peoria, Ill. and Patricia (Bradley) Fox of Scottsdale, Ariz.; son, Clark (Kelly) Oltman of Princeville; eight grandchildren, Derek (Ilona) Proehl of St. Charles, Ill., Travis Proehl of Brentwood, Calif., Carter (Ellen) Oltman of Davenport, Iowa, Collin Oltman of North Chicago, Kennedy Oltman of St. Louis, Mo., Parker (Hannah) Fox of Phoenix, Lt. Tiffany (Lt. Bridger) Bond of San Antonio, Texas and Cameron Fox of Scottsdale; three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Caleb and Briella Proehl; and two sisters, Dianne (Dr. David) Bertsch of Montross, Va. and Cyndy (Steve) Mehrer of Columbia, Mo..

Sylvia graduated from Pekin High School in 1952. She sang with the Pekin High Melody Maids and continued the tradition by singing with the Melody Mamas after graduation. In 1955, she graduated as a registered nurse from Methodist School of Nursing in Peoria.

Sylvia’s working career consisted of working for a doctor’s office in Pekin, followed by employment at Pekin Memorial Hospital in a variety of roles including assistant director of nurses and infection control nurse.

While living in Green Valley, Sylvia served as choir director at the United Methodist Church. From 1975 to 1994, Sylvia served as choir director at Valley Chapel.

In 1994, she and Jim moved to Horseshoe Bend, Ark. She was actively involved as an EMT on the volunteer ambulance service, sang with the Horseshoe Bend Blenders and Methodist Church choir, and served on the welcome committee of the Manor Home Association.

In 2017, Sylvia and Jim moved to Brookdale Central Paradise Valley in Phoenix. Together, they were active in the many activities provided and recently were crowned king and queen of Brookdale. They were regular attenders of Scottsdale Bible Church.

Sylvia was a proficient floral gardener, loved and excelled at crafts and poetry, and had the gift of hospitality.

With all of her accomplishments, her greatest joy was her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Henderson Funeral Home, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, officiated by Pastors David Ziegenbein, Derek Proehl and Lt. Bridger Bond. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 15. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens, Pekin.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brookdale Central Paradise Valley, Phoenix, AZ or Sherman Home Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ.