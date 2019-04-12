1942 - 2019

Patricia Ann Barker, 76, of Pekin, passed away at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born Sept. 26, 1942, in South Pekin to Joseph Renic and Dorothy Mary (Hayes) Bennet.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings, Rachel Myers, Mary Hazlett and Charles Bennett.

Surviving are one son, Fred (Ann) Bennett of Delavan; two grandchildren, Melissa (Michael) Montford of Pekin and Chad Brackett of Delavan; four great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Trenton, Carter and Trinity; and two brothers, Thomas W. (Linda) Bennett and Joseph D. (Judy) Bennett.

In 1982, Patricia started working for Ernie’s Restaurant as a cook and continued there for 22 years until her retirement in 2004. She also had worked for over seven years for Caterpillar Inc. and for Pekin Hospital.

She was an avid collector of Elvis Presley memorabilia and loved to cook.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Imhoff Cemetery in Congerville.

Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

