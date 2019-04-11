Edith Sophie Hohulin, 92, of Lamar, Missouri, departed her earthly home on April 8, 2019, in exchange for her eternal home in Heaven.

Edith was born June 13, 1926, in Tazewell County near Morton, Illinois, to Carl and Lillian (Stortz) Kaiser. She was raised in the Morton, Illinois, area, attending Prairie Creek School through the 8th grade. Edith was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.

On Oct. 17, 1948, she married Martin Hohulin, a union which would last until Martin’s passing in 2015. Together they raised four children, William Martin, Bonita Lillian, Rebecca Sue, and Martin Dale (Bubs). Edith and Martin lived in a variety of places in central Illinois and Fort Scott, Kansas, before settling in Lamar in 1973 in a house she designed and helped build.

Although she worked for a time as a keypunch operator for Caterpillar prior to getting married, and later cleaning the Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont, Illinois, Edith’s primary job in life was raising her children and taking care of her family. She always grew a large garden and spent the summer months canning and freezing fruits and vegetables. She loved to cook, bake and entertain, often inviting a dozen or more people over to their home for Sunday evening dinner. She was also an accomplished seamstress, sewing many of her and her daughters’ clothes. In the latter years of her married life she enjoyed attending bluegrass festivals with Martin.

She is survived by two daughters, Becky Hohulin and Bonnie Beutel (Keith), one son, Bubs Hohulin (Marilyn), seven grandchildren, Jamie Beutel, Jackie Gurrola (Ricardo), Jeremy Beutel (Megan), Jon Beutel (Natalie), Joe Beutel (Mandi), Bill Hohulin (Amanda), and Steven Hohulin, five great grandchildren, Savannah, Leah, and Malachi Gurrola, Wyatt Beutel, and Keylee Hohulin, a brother, Lester Kaiser (Irene), a large extended family and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, William, two brothers, Harry Kaiser and Kenneth Kaiser and her husband of over 66 years, Martin Hohulin.

Arrangements are under the care of Konantz-Warden Funeral Home in Lamar. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. and the service will be Monday April 15, at 10 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church southwest of Lamar. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Condolences can be left online at www.konantzwarden.com.