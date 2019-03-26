1961 - 2019

Rhonda “Kim” Darnell, 57, formerly of Pekin, passed away March 23, 2019.

Born June 20, 1961, Kim is survived by her mother, Rose McElroy; brother Bob Darnell; sister Alisha McElroy; nieces Chelsea Hockett and Skylar Mcelroy; and nephew Cohen Makekau.

Kim is preceded in death by her grandparents and her father, Dale.

Kim was very passionate about animals and nature. She was an avid historian, loved reading books and watching movies. She was involved in a local ghost hunting group and volunteered at local animal shelters. Kim was resilient — beating cancer twice. She was a beacon of light in this world, above all she loved spending time with her pets, family and friends.

Cremation will be accorded, and the celebration of life will be announced at a later date.