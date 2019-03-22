1938 - 2019

Albert D. Barner, 80, of Camp Point, formerly of Pekin, died at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.

Born July 28, 1938, in Pekin, Al was a son of Ira and Ruth Greaser Barner. He married Darlene A. Swogger on July 8, 1961, in New Middletown, Ohio. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2005.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John and Ira Barner.

Survivors include four sons, Kenneth A. (Cindy) Barner of Quincy, Jeffrey A. Barner of San Bernadino, Calif., John M. (Renee) Barner of Camp Point, and James A. Barner of Minneapolis, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey Barner, Ann Barner, Ava Barner, Jeffrey Barner, Justin Barner, Riley Barner, Cora Barner, Chase Barner, Kaylee Barner and Emily Barner; and two sisters, Addie (Kenny) Fischer and Mary (Jerry) Graber, both of Pekin.

Al served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Camp Point VFW Post #5410 and the Camp Point United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially waterfowl hunting.

Mr. Barner was an Illinois State Trooper for 30 years, retiring as a master sergeant in July 1993.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at the Camp Point United Methodist Church by Rev. Sheila Kelly and Rev. Ronald Graham. Burial with military honors will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Illinois State Police.

