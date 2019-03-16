1953 - 2019

Christy Kay Hancock, 66, of Canton, passed away at 3:35 a.m. March 14, 2019, at her residence with her husband at her side.

She was born Jan. 18, 1953, in Peoria, the daughter of Edward and Bernice Friedrich Urish. She married Bill Hancock on Jan. 4, 1975.

Christy is survived by her husband of 44 years; two daughters, Stacy Zeng and Brook Joyce, both of Batavia, Ill.; five grandchildren; one brother, Darel Urish of Wisconsin; and a special niece, Michelle Urish of Albuquerque, N.M.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Arlan Urish.

Christy was a medical office assistant at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center until her retirement in 2012.

She was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran Church in Glasford.

Christy was beautiful inside and out. She loved her family, her church and especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, at her church. Pastor Raymond Barclay will officiate. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.

To view Christy’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.