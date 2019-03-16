1922 - 2019

Anna Lois Lee, 96, of Arkadelphia, Ark., passed away March 13, 2019, at Twin Rivers Health and Rehab in Arkadelphia.

Anna was born Oct. 10, 1922, to Isham and Viola May (Swogger) O’Bryant in rural Pike County Ohio.

After graduating from Reardon Ohio High School, Anna went to work for the government. While in Washington, D.C., she met and married her sweetheart on Valentine’s Day 1947. Anna was an active member of Methodist Church, Kings Daughter and took part with various square-dancing groups.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Olen Lee, who worked for Caterpillar in central Illinois for a time; and 10 brothers and sisters.

She was survived by her children, Robyn (Michele) Lee of Springfield, Ill., Phyllis (Gary) Howett of Moab, Utah, Randy Lee of Arkadelphia and Mary Ellen (John) Vedas of Houston Texas; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Arlene of Ohio; and two sisters, Millie and Janis, both of California.

Private family service will be held at a later date in Illinois.