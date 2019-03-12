Edwardena E. “Lucy” Goranson, 98, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Born April 2, 1920, in Cruger Township, Woodford County to Edward Peter and Emma Daisy (Haag) Lehman, she married Rev. David Robert “Bob” Goranson on June 5, 1948, in Eureka. He died May 26, 2012, in Eureka.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Lynn Goranson; two sisters, Mary Burton and Arlene Hutton; and four brothers, Orman Lehman, Verlin Lehman, Peter Lehman and Paul Lehman.

Surviving are one brother, Clifford (Maryellen) Lehman of Eureka, and many nieces and nephews.

Lucy taught for five years at rural schools in Woodford County and then taught third grade for two years at Deer Creek Elementary School. She later worked as a substitute rural carrier for the United States Postal Service for 17 years in Eureka, retiring in 1984.

She was a volunteer at the Peoria Rescue Mission and was named volunteer of the year in 1999. She was a former 4-H leader in Eureka and a former member of the Home Extensions in Eureka, Paris and Galesburg.

Lucy was a devoted member of Pekin Bible Church. She had taught third grade Sunday school, was chairperson for the funeral dinners for many years, and was a member of the Women’s Group and Stitcher’s for Jesus of the church.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, baking and canning.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Pekin Bible Church, 2405 Court St. in Pekin. Pastor Chad Nightingale will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.

Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

The family would like to extend a loving and heartfelt thank you to the staff at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.

Memorial contributions may be made to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60610.

