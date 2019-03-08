1926 - 2019

Joseph Daniel Graham, 93, of Kimberling City, Mo., formerly of Pekin, joined his Heavenly Father on March 4, 2019. He was born on Jan. 17, 1926, in Albemarle, N.C. to Reverend Wm Brantley Graham and Annie Lee Brown Graham.

Joe married Rubye Lorene Ayers on June 30, 1944, in Alabama. Joe and Rubye were married for 72 years before her passing in November 2016. Together, this incredible couple forged lifelong friendships and lived a life guided by faith, commitment, loyalty and laughter

Joe was also predeceased by his son, Rodger Dale Graham; four brothers and four sisters.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Henson, of Kimberling City, Mo.; his sister, Elsie Joan Hall of Ridley, Calif.; three grandchildren, Kendra (Janae) Henson of Normal, Brandon (Rachel) Henson, of San Antonio, Texas and Joseph (Courtney) Graham of Branson, Mo; four great-grandchildren, Connor and Ruby Henson-Stroud and Daniel and Emily Graham; and several nieces and nephews.

Joe served in the Army Infantry as a sharp shooter in World War II in the Philippines and in Occupied Japan. After his honorable discharge, he owned a farm in Alabama and later became a master mechanic. In 1953, he moved his family to Pekin and became a supervisor at CPC International. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and his dog, Taco.

He built and maintained his home on Route 98 in Pekin using self-taught skills. Joe loved simplicities in life like a good joke, a spoonful of peanut butter straight from the jar, and his wife’s southern homecooked meals. In 2012, Joe was proud to participate in the Ozarks Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

He was a strong honest man of faith who was hard-working, quick witted and kind, and he was a wonderful role model for his children and grandchildren. Joe was loved so much by his family and friends and is dearly missed.

Burial will be held at a later date in Pekin. Donations gratefully accepted by the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS.