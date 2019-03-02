1927 - 2019

Dorothy Mae Coryell, 91, of Pekin, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Timbercreek Rehab and Health Center in Pekin. She was born on Dec. 22, 1927, in Loogootee, Ind. to Charles and Dorothy (Davis) Dillon. She married Paul E. Coryell on June 20, 1948, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2002, in Pekin.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandson, Wade; and four brothers.

She is survived by two children, Carolyn (Del) Kaufmann of Mapleton, Ill. and Terry (Melanie) Coryell of Pekin; four grandchildren, Laura (Mike) Everett, Delton (Angel) Wienzierl Kit Coryell and Destiny Litz; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Colton, Skyler and Mariah; and one great-great-grandson, Aiden.

Dorothy was an avid reader and loved working puzzles of any kind.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Davison Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. The Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church Mission Fund.

