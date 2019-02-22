1931 - 2019

Robert Golden Mills, 87, of Spring Valley, passed away at 7:22 p.m. Feb. 17, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria surrounded by his family.

Bob was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Spring Valley to Golden and Bertha (Hamm) Mills. He married Sherrie (Harris) Mills on Oct. 1, 2011, at Matthiessen State Park in Oglesby, Ill.

As a youth, Bob enjoyed playing racquet ball, tennis and basketball. He played basketball in Peru, Ill., until the age of 62. He loved being raised on the family farm near Starved Rock with his 11 siblings and always enjoyed talking about his life and times there.

Bob worked for Prudential Insurance as an investment counselor and agent, retiring after a 30-year tenure. He was an avid gardener known as “The Rose Man” to his neighbors. He gently cared for his 100 brightly colored rose bushes, though black was his favorite color.

Later in life, he lived for his biblical studies and loved preaching the good news of God’s Kingdom. He was a member of the Peru Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Bob is survived by his wife; his brothers Jack Mills of Oglesby, Burdette (Carol) Mills of Granville, and Larry (Jackie) Mills of Arvada, Colo.; a sister, Margie Kreske of Milwaukee, Wis.; step-children Lynne (Don) Brown of Las Vegas, Nev., Gail (Alex) Christopher of Peoria and Thad (Julie) Harris of Oglesby; step-grandchildren Braden and Noah Christopher; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wendell and Edsall; and sisters Betty, Phyllis, Marilyn, Eleanor and Dorothy.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 916 Monks Ave., Peru, Ill. Funeral services will follow, with Elder Brian Cherpeske officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.