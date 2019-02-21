1934 - 2019

Robert “Bob” William Meskimen Sr., 85, of Pekin, took his final flight into heaven at 10:02 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Pekin Manor.

Born Jan. 29, 1934, in Pekin to Fred and Ina (Keen) Meskimen, he married Darlene M. Wagner on April 6, 1952, in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Richard (Beverly) Meskimen of Fairbury, Rhonda (John Larsen) Bethel of Peoria and Robert (Tina) Meskimen Jr. of Mequon, Wis.; 10 grandchildren, Katie Meskimen, Emily Jones, Wesley Bethel, Sarah Berger, Joseph, John and Erin Meskimen, Maryssa, Marshall and Morgan McCoy; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Fred Meskimen of Creve Coeur and Randy Meskimen of California; and one sister, Judy Dains of Pekin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one great-grandson and three sisters.

Bob was a life and a 59 year member of Empire Masonic Lodge #126 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in Pekin and belonged to the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Peoria.

He had worked at Pekin Energy for 43 years, retiring in 1996. He was also a longtime secretary/treasurer for OCAW (Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union).

An outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a licensed pilot, where he found great peace flying.

Bob was a member of First Christian Church in Pekin since 1959.

His memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Mark Foglio will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Christian Church, 1201 Chestnut St., Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.