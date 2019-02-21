1962 -2019

Annette Christine Downing, 56, of Glasford, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born May 10, 1962, in Peoria to John and Sharon Booth Searle. She married Randall Lee Downing on July 6, 1985, in Glasford; he survives.

She is also survived by her parents; siblings John (Angela) Searle and Curt Searle; niece Carmen; and she was a devoted godmother to Rylie Schwartz.

Annette was a good-hearted woman full of spunk. She loved camping, fishing and caring for others. “She had one way: Hers!” The family would like to thank the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their wonderful care of Annette.

Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Corner Farm Banquet Hall, 9205 W. Mapleridge Road, Mapleton, Ill.

Memorials may be made to the Annette Downing Memorial at Glasford State Bank, 305 W. Main St., Glasford, IL 61533, to aid in medical bills.

The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements.

