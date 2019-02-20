1968 - 2019

Jennifer Lynn Rademaker, 50, of Kingston Mines, Ill., passed away at 11:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at her home.

Surviving are two daughters, Katherine (Chase) Lhamon of Pekin and Kelsey (Logan Bearce) Randle of Hanna City; two granddaugthers, Gracie Lhamon of Pekin and Kodilynn Bearce of Hanna City; four siblings, Connie Wall, John Rademaker, Matthew Rademaker and Patrick Rademaker.

Her family will host a celebration of her life from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the American Legion in Glasford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family in c/o Glasford Bank.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.