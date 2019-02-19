1957 - 2019

Linda K. Koch, 61, of Tremont, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at her home.

She was born Aug. 27, 1957, in Tremont to Paul and Florence Zimmerman Koch.

Surviving are her mother, Florence; two brothers, Scott (Diane) Koch and Earl (Marsha) Koch; two sisters, Margaret Koch and Nancy ( Ed) King, all of Tremont; three nieces; four nephews; three great-nieces and one great-nephew.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Linda worked at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for more than 35 years in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

She enjoyed children and reading.

Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Tremont.

Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Center in Peoria, 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615 or St. Jude Midwest Affiliation, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.

To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.