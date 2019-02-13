1941 - 2019

Judith Ann “Judy” Baker, 77, of Smyrna, Tenn., formerly of Pekin, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was a native of Pekin, and the daughter of the late-Noah Wytcherley and Vivian Baker Wytcherley.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, C.J. and Harry Wytcherley.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Baker; son Troy Baker of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; step-children Ron Baker Jr. of Smyrna, Tenn. and Joanna Rich of Alexandria, Ky.; nieces Sheri LeMaster, Karen Smathers and Gloria Bright, all of Illinois; five step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

Judy was a 1960 graduate of Pekin Community High School and an avid golfer with the Big Daddy Group at Pine Creek Golf Course in Mt. Juliet.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro.Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.