1957 - 2019

Ronald D. Potts, 61, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at his residence.

He was born July 27, 1957 in Pekin to Don and Marion Myers Potts. He married Janet S. Rose Nov. 12, 2000. in Pekin; she survives.

He is also survived by his son, Christopher Potts; step-son Jeramy (Barbara) Brosman; grandchildren Colton Reader and Jakob Hammond; and brother, Terry (Cheryl) Potts.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings Dwight, Rick, Robin and Randy.

Ronald served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He loved the VFW and served as the quartermaster. He enjoyed fishing and boating.

Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16, at the VFW in Pekin.

The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.