The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,631 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday, including 72 additional deaths.

It marked the 10th day in a row case totals have exceeded 10,000. The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the state is 12.8%.

As of Saturday night, 5,474 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19.

Elsewhere, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health on Sunday suspended the food permits of five Springfield restaurants. They were Charlie Parkers, 700 W. North St.; D&J Café, also known as DJ’s Café, 915 W. Laurel St.; Fox Run Restaurant & Lounge, 1130 Legacy Pointe Drive; Sweet Basil Café, 4241 Conestoga Drive; and Casa Real, 3100 West White Oaks Drive.

All five were serving indoor diners Sunday in defiance of the mitigations that went into effect Friday.

Three of the restaurants, D&J Café, Fox Run and Sweet Basil, had been fined earlier.

On his Facebook page, D&J Cafe owner John Price promised to fight the suspension in court.

"We will remain open while this is being done," Price said in the message. "They legally have no rights to do this. Please think of us and all other small businesses that are going thru these difficult times."

Casa Real owner Jose Lopez Jr. said the restaurant decided to stay open for its staff and customers.

"We need to continue having work," Lopez posted on Facebook. "We understand and acknowledge the current situation with the virus, but we don’t believe mandating and the closing small businesses is the solution as this is creating other problems."

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said that under county code, potential consequences of operating a food establishment following license suspension include monetary fines and permanent license revocation by the board of health.

Additionally, if necessary, Wright said, the county could pursue "injunctive relief" to obtain a court order requiring an establishment to "immediately cease continued operation" without a license in violation of county code.

Public health officials reported that 84,831 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

IDPH is reporting a total of 573,616 cases, including 10,742 deaths. As of Saturday night, 1,045 patients were in intensive care units and 490 patients were on ventilators.