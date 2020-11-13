PEORIA — An East Bluff man says that ending cash bail, changing the way the city funds its police department and restoring fire stations will be key planks of his platform if elected to the Peoria City Council.

Lawrence Maushard announced on Facebook that he will oppose incumbent Tim Riggenbach for the 3rd District seat on the council in the 2021 municipal elections. They are the only two who have publicly announced their candidacy. Candidates may begin filing nominating petitions on Monday, and the filing period continues through 5 p.m. Nov. 23.

"It's not a personality contest; it's about the people where I live in the too often neglected East Bluff neighborhood," Maushard said in his Facebook post, saying that he would try to make the case of Alexis Scott, a Peoria woman who has been missing for more than three years, a focus while a council member.

He also argues older neighborhoods like the East Bluff have been hurt by what he calls "absentee slumlords" operating.

"Much of the blight is the direct result of absentee slumlords exploiting folks for $500 and $600 & more a month. There has got to be way more accountability on the part of these property owners. The city must play a more direct role in improving our core neighborhoods," he said.

Maushard, 61, is a Peoria native who graduated from Spalding Institute. A writer and a human rights activist, Maushard said "it's far past time the residents of the East Bluff & other underserved neighborhoods of the Third District have real representation by someone who lives here.

"I'm running because the East Bluff has had no direct representation for years, maybe decades, from someone who actually lives there. And it looks like it. That's hopefully going to change for the better with my candidacy."

He previously had been one of 17 candidates to file for the five at-large positions elected to the council in 2019, but was among those removed from the ballot for having an insufficient number of valid signatures.