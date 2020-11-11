PEORIA -- Two people who lived at the same long-term care facility in Peoria County have died after being infected with the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

The deaths, women in their 60s and 90s, bring Peoria County’s total death toll to 91 and the Tri-County Area’s pandemic total to 176. Most of those deaths have occurred since Sept. 1 when all three counties combined had only 50 deaths.

It wasn’t known if either woman had underlying health issues that could have contributed to their death. Public health officials didn’t provide that information.

The area added 331 new cases since Tuesday afternoon, according to data released by the health department. That brings the Tri-County total to 11,551. Of that number, 158 of the new cases were from Peoria County, which raised its pandemic total of people infected with the virus to 6,360.

Woodford County added 35 new cases to bring its total to 1,115 while Tazewell County added 137, bringing its total to 4,076.

For days now, the area has seen triple-digit increases in the number of cases. Officials have said each case represents a single person who has been infected with the virus, regardless of how many tests that person might take.

Since Nov. 2, the first weekday of the month, there have been 2,470 new COVID-19 cases involving residents of the three counties.

Hospitalizations, another key metric in measuring the reach of the pandemic, also have soared. On Wednesday, it was reported there were 33 people who were being treated in an intensive care unit and 116 people admitted to non-ICU beds.

That’s an increase of 30 people in the hospital from Tuesday. On Nov. 2, there were 99 people in the hospital.

Gov. JB Pritzker has long decried the rise in hospitalizations as it is one of the alarm bells the state uses to gauge if the coronavirus is spreading out of control. The other is the positivity rating, which is the measure of positive tests against the total number of tests taken at a given time.

Peoria County is located in Region 2 which was the last of 11 statewide regions to enter "mitigation" efforts when the positivity rate went above 8% for more than three days. Since that happened about 11 days ago, the positivity rate has risen to 14.6% for the entire region.

That has closed inside dining and bar service and cut down the size of gatherings. Pritzker has hinted that more severe restrictions could be coming if things don’t turn around.

