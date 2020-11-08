PEORIA — With Peoria’s 2021 budget coming up for a vote soon, city residents will likely be glad to know that several of the area’s worst streets, in terms of repairs, are on the list for an upgrade.

Most of the repairs are due to start in the coming years.

Rick Powers, the director of the city’s Public Works Department, said a city-hired contractor completed the third pass since 2014 of all the city’s roads and provided an assessment of their condition. The last two passes were done in 2014 and 2017.

The city uses a pavement condition index, or PCI, to measure the status of a road’s surface and gauge what is a priority for repair, he said.

The PCI is a numeric scale that ranges from zero up to 100. That number represents the type, extent and severity of the damage to the pavement. It can provide an objective look at the condition of the pavement and how long it could last given its current state.

In general, the streets that were targeted for work, Powers said, fall into three categories, based upon their PCI. They are:

* Pavement Preservation – used for streets with a PCI between 70 and 100.

* Milling and Resurfacing – used for streets with a PCI between 50 and 70.

* Reconstruction – used for streets with a PCI below 50.

Amy McLaren, the head of the Peoria County Highway Department, said the county had recently received grants to fix some of its most troublesome roads. The goal, she said, is to bring these stretches of road, on Glen Avenue and Lake Street, up to city of Peoria standards so the city will take them over.

"We have been looking to do these stretches of roads for a long time now, and now that we just got some grant money, it helps us to complete these joint projects with the city’s public works department," she said.

Here’s a partial list of road projects being undertaken by City Hall and Peoria County that will mostly affect those who live within the city limits of Peoria.

1. Core of Downtown Peoria

Adams and Jefferson streets will be converted from one-way to two-way streets, Powers said. This will be between Walnut and Hamilton streets. This stretch of two of the city’s busiest streets has the telltale sign of needed repairs — off-color patches of rock or asphalt where a pothole once lived. Cars will bump, but there’s little chance of a tire being destroyed.

The state controls the two streets north of Interstate 74 and, thus, the project doesn’t include that area. The overall cost is budgeted at $5.3 million. Design is underway, and construction could start in the fall of 2021.

2. Glen Avenue from Sheridan to Knoxville

The total estimated cost is $4.85 million, with $1.274 million of federal funding and the remaining $3.576 million being split between the city and the county, McLaren said. The road would be widened from two lanes to three, with the center lane used as a turn lane. Sidewalks, curbs and a gutter with storm sewers will also be added, and construction is slated for summer 2022.

Glen on this stretch might not look so awful, but that’s because county crews recently resurfaced that stretch of road to "hold it together" until the main project can begin.

3. Lake Street between Sheridan and Knoxville

Similar in length to Glen, the total estimated cost will also be around $4.8 million, McLaren said. The same type of work is proposed. Funding for this reconstruction project is being secured through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. No construction date has been identified.

Lake was resurfaced by a contractor similar to what happened on Glen, but under that smooth surface lies a roadway that had a PCI of 35. The idea was to buy time so that tires could be spared the punishment of the holes and the chipped pavement. The smooth resurface also could act as a barrier to keep water out and protect the roadway from further degradation.

4. Western Avenue

The project has an estimated price tag of $8.65 million and would completely rebuild the road between Lincoln and Adams streets, Powers said. The project was put out to bid this month, so it’s unclear how much it will actually cost. It’s anticipated to start in April 2021. North of this section is under the control of the Illinois Department of Transportation, which has just begun initial survey work.

Western, again like many Peoria highways and byways, is a patchwork of roadway and slurry seal where public works employees filled in potholes. Work will also be done on the adjacent sidewalks, which are crumbling and not level in some places. It’s PCI rating is 39, which is well below the threshold to reconstruct the road, according to city budget information.

Denise Moore, the 1st District Councilwoman who represents the area where Western will be rebuilt, has long pushed for the repairs. It’s seen as a major thoroughfare in and out of South Peoria. The hope is that by improving the road, it will spark economic development in that area.

5. Glen Avenue between War Memorial and University

Design work is underway on this estimated $5.7 million project. City officials hope that construction can begin in the summer of 2021. The existing roadway will be completely removed and replaced, along with new curbs and gutters, drainage adjustments and improvements to driveways and sidewalks. Work will continue through 2022.

It’s a bumpy ride, as many of us know. And while there was some work done on the road within the past several months, there is a need to completely redo it.

6. Pioneer Parkway

The city of Peoria was able to get a Surface Transportation Block Grant of approximately $2.4 million for fiscal year 2024. This money will be used to rebuild the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and University Street. Limits on Pioneer Parkway will extend from Harker Avenue to about 600 feet east of University Street. Additionally, Pioneer Parkway was identified for $3 million of work in a recent bill that passed the Illinois Legislature.

When that money would be released wasn’t immediately known.

7. Prospect Road

At present, there are no plans to work on Prospect Road, even though parts of this road are more patched-up potholes than original pavement. The stretch from War Memorial to McClure Avenue by Glen Oak Park is bumpy and possibly jarring to a person who might not be familiar with that stretch.

In 2017, the city of Peoria hired a company to evaluate the roads and found that the area that goes through the East Bluff was to the point where it needed to be milled and resurfaced. It is a three-lane section with parking on both sides for most of that area. The roadway width is similar to Western Avenue, so if similar treatments were considered, it would be a large project.