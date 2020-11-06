EAST PEORIA — They worked all day on the Illinois River, tracking carp, casting nets and hauling the catch of the day into their 30-foot johnboats.

By late afternoon, the fishermen had docked at different marinas located up and down the state’s arterial waterway, their boats heavy with thousands of pounds of dead and dying buffalo, bighead, silver and grass carp.

Next, they trailered their boats behind heavy-duty pickup trucks and then drove one, two, three hours to a fish plant somewhere to sell their day’s work and to empty their loads so they could drive back home and prepare to fish another day. Usually, the next day.

"They’d arrive at the door (of a processing facility)," said Roy Sorce, the East Peoria businessman who seeks to overhaul and modernize the carp industry in central Illinois, make a couple of bucks and maybe save a river and a couple of Great Lakes in the process. "And sometimes be told, ’we’re not buying any fish today.’ What do you do then?"

Ten thousand pounds of decomposing carp would be worse than worthless by nightfall -- unwanted and unsaleable on one hand, taking up the space needed for the next day’s fresher catch on the other.

Sometimes there was no good second option. Sometimes the dead fish were dumped on agricultural land. Sometimes they were returned to the river.

Those days are changing.

Sorce, Sorce Enterprises, Sorce Freshwater and a hardy band of independent fishermen don’t want to hurt the river, they want to help it. In a timeline that parallels this year’s destructive spread of the coronavirus, Sorce has officially gathered all but one of the 13 fishermen who fish what is known as the Peoria Pool -- roughly from Peoria north to Utica -- into the state-sanctioned Midwest Fish Co-Op.

"The fishermen think this is the best thing that ever happened to them," Sorce said. "And we are just getting started."

It is a business plan that reads like fiction, and the carp might not be the weirdest plot line of the book. Sorce Enterprises has operated in the Peoria area providing Midwest fast food restaurants with food, paper and frozen products for almost 50 years. The East Peoria operation physically grew into a sprawling warehouse with the capacity to store both refrigerated and frozen foods.

But, by the second decade of the 21st century, smaller independent distributors began to get squeezed out of the marketplace. Sorce watched his business decline and looked to diversify.

"My motivation was to keep my workers employed," Sorce said.

Two wildly divergent opportunities appeared, then converged into what is now likely the only legal cannabis and Asian carp business partnership on the planet. With his facilities located a mere bullhead toss away from the eastern shore of the Illinois River, Sorce knew the state was searching for ways to reduce the population of destructive Asian carp to clean the river and deny access of the fish to the Great Lakes.

He stepped in to see if he could help.

"What started as a simple offer for providing local fishermen a temperature-controlled warehouse to store their fish has since blown up into Sorce Freshwater, a business which plans to utilize these carp in a multitude of beneficial ways," reads the company’s promotional material.

A second business opportunity surfaced at the beginning of 2020 when the state legalized the purchase and use of recreational marijuana. Sorce drew a line from one to the other.

"We applied for a cannabis crafting license to utilize the remainder of our facility and offer the profits to Sorce Freshwater so we can purchase the necessary equipment and expansions for the building," reads the business overview. "The two opportunities will work hand-in-hand to clean our rivers, provide healthy (processed carp) meals to people of all socio-economic statuses, relieve the shortage of cannabis in Illinois, and provide a large source of tax revenue for the state."

They’re awaiting a state decision on awarding the license, but City Council members gave their assent in January.

Cannabis and carp. Makes perfect sense.

As you read this, there are 60 million to 75 million pounds of harvestable carp swimming and jumping in the Illinois River, according to the statistics Sorce has studied. And because the fish is a living, gill--breathing, procreating organism, that number keeps replenishing and increasing. Left unchecked, the numbers could quickly grow to 100 million to 150 million pounds.

The prolific species overpopulate bodies of water, dominate food sources and squeeze out more favorable species of fish, like every other kind that doesn’t jump out of the water and knock humans off of their Wave Riders.

Sorce’s goal is to remove 15 million pounds of the fish from the river every year -- a sizable bite out of the population, but only a bite. If nine more businesses followed the model Sorce is trying to establish, real progress could be made toward managing the numbers of the invasive species in the river.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan is familiar with Sorce’s efforts.

"What Roy is doing is absolutely vital to the process of removing Asian carp from the Illinois River," Callahan said. "What he has helped establish has been another tool among several we are using to clean the river and keep the fish out of the Great Lakes."

On a recent Thursday, fisherman Bruce Harper carefully backed his Dodge Ram pickup and johnboat on a trailer through the garage door and into the designated delivery area of the Sorce warehouse. The oversized pickup and 30-foot johnboat barely fit in the space. Harper and his partner, Brett Whitsitt of Astoria, had fished in separate boats around Chillicothe all day.

Granted the carp had just arrived in the warehouse, but there was no fishy smell in enclosed area. The high-ceilinged room smelled more of a disinfectant powerful enough to vanquish the last one-tenth percent of viruses and bacteria that even Clorox wipes wouldn’t claim to kill.

Wearing rubber boots, jeans, face masks and bicep-to-fingertips rubber gloves, Sorce workers Zachary McGinnis and Daniel Webber climbed onto the boat, opened the containers and exposed mounds of silver-bellied carp.

"Oh, that guy just poked his head up," said Rebecca Klopfenstein, who handles the business transactions with the fishermen.

It was the only sign of life in the mounds.

One at a time the workers hoisted a carp by its tail and tossed it into one of the tubs on the ground lined with heavy plastic and filled with about two feet of ice chips on the bottom. The fish are separated by species and by two grades of quality - A and B.

The fishermen stood and watched.

"(The co-op) has changed everything," Harper said. "The way we get paid. The way we work. Now we get to go home early."

Depending on the fish, the fishermen are paid between 10 cents and 20 cents a pound. In many cases, the state pays an additional 10-cent-per-pound subsidy. A smaller haul of 5,000 pounds could pay $1,000 a day; a large haul of 20,000 pounds could pay $4,000. They are paid every Friday and will receive a dividend check at the end of the year.

The benefits of the co-op go beyond the money. Fourteen- to 16-hour workdays are now more like 10. They only fish four days a week. The fishermen no longer have to take their fish to one of the few processing plants within a few hours of the Peoria Pool. Now they unload at Sorce, where the fish sit on ice until about 5 a.m. when they are trucked to the processing plants.

Fish deemed suitable for human consumption go mostly to Thomson; the unsuitable ones go to Beardstown where they are ground up for use as fertilizer. Lacking his own industrial ice-making machine, Sorce trucks the iced fish to the processing plants and the trucks return filled up with ice for use at the end of the fishing day.

Eventually, Sorce wants to process the fish at the East Peoria co-op. With hundreds of thousands of dollars invested in the business, he is looking for some help from the state to purchase two 15,000-pound ice making machines. Ice is the key to the expansion of his operation.

"The state is facilitating the purchase of the ice machines," Callahan said. "It is my understanding that we are much closer to getting that accomplished."

Engineer Jared Vogel grew up in Bartonville, but moved to San Francisco where he worked for Underwriter Laboratories hacking into computer systems of automobiles to help car companies design hack-proof cars. He contacted Sorce after reading about his plans to grow and sell marijuana in East Peoria. Now he works for him. His title, unofficially, is "wizard."

"Right now we’re barely breaking even on this operation," Vogel said recently. "We have to pay the water bill and the electric bill and cover all of the other expenses, but until we open the (fish) processing part of the business it will be hard to make any money."

The Sorce warehouse is much bigger than the garage in which Steve Jobs hatched Apple, but the marijuana/Asian carp venture has the whiff of a one-of-a-kind entreprenurial enterprise.

"Roy is non-stop," Vogel said in the second floor board room of the business on an access road parallel to Illinois Route 116 in East Peoria. "He never leaves anything half done. He is why we are on this road."

The management team includes six new hires. The processing plant would provide 20-25 full-time jobs.

"Roy is doing this for all the right reasons," Callahan said. "Yes, it is a business operation for him, but he is also meeting the needs of the state and doing his part to help solve a major problem"

Sorce is anxious to start processing the fish on site. His vision is to create a model operation that others can follow. The next biggest hurdle will be a marketing blitz to convince is skeptical public that the ground-up flesh of the notorious jumping fish - too bony to fillet - will make the leap from river surface to dinner plate.

"Asian carp in the Illinois River were not my problem," Sorce said. "But now we are perfectly located to be the epicenter of a solution."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.