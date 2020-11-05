SUNNYLAND -- Lending a helping hand, Michelle Lindee accidentally let an opportunity slip from her grip.

She was to provide 400 fundraising bracelets for an upcoming benefit for Justin Harris, a Peoria Heights father of three who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer. But in a mishap, she lost almost all of the bracelets.

"The bracelets are very important to us!" she says.

She need not kick herself. After all, accidents happen. But she is scrambling to work things out and still make the benefit a success for Harris.

The 30-year-old has three children: Summer, 11, Jase, 6, and Hudson, 1. His fiancee is Sara Kirk, 25.

About two years ago, he went to a hospital with breathing problems. Doctors found a tumor on his thymus gland, behind the breastbone. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors, which are cancers that start in neuroendocrine cells. Those are special cells that are part of the endocrine system, which sends messages throughout the body.

"Neuroendocrine tumors are rare and can occur anywhere in the body," according to the Mayo Clinic.

After surgery to remove the tumor, Harris underwent six weeks of radiation and four rounds of chemotherapy. The cancer seemingly gone, he stopped treatment about a year ago.

But the cancer is back, now in his left lung. He is undergoing radiation therapy and facing more chemo. He also has suffered a stroke and might have other cancer spots. He is heading to Kentucky to see a specialist who might be able to offer extra hope.

Harris works construction, but not amid all the health problems. He has Medicaid, which covers some medical costs but not all, such as the specialist. Plus, his household expenses continue, even while he has no paycheck.

So, his fiancee’s mom, Carrie Garcia Auen, began to organize a benefit for Dec. 12 at B.G. Karaoke Saloon in Bartonville. The event will include music, raffles, an auction and other fundraising activities.

Lindee, a close friend of Auen, offered to help. Lindee thought they could raise more money at the event by selling rubber bracelets simply stating, "Justin Harris."

So, she spent $120 to buy 400 bracelets, which they’d sell for $5 each. The total -- $2,000 -- would be a nice boost for the fundraiser and Harris.

The plan seemed solid until Oct. 17.

"How I lost the bracelets is very embarrassing," Lindee says.

Lindee, who lives in the 2400 block of Washington Road in Sunnyland, planned to leave her house to visit Auen and help with plans for the benefit. Before driving off, she stopped at her mailbox, which stands along the busy roadway.

The mailbox was jammed with a big package, about the size of two footballs. She looked inside and spied the 400 bracelets.

Happy to have her order, Lindee got into her car and drove off. But on the way to her friend’s home, she glanced at her passenger seat, where she thought she’d put the package.

Nothing.

Zapped by a nervous zing, she turned her car around and headed home. Near her mailbox, she saw about 40 bracelets on the road. But there was no sign of the package.

What had happened? Thinking back, she realized that before getting into her car, she’d put the package on the roof -- then forgot about it as she drove away.

Unable to find the package, she later made posts on community Facebook pages, seeking its return. Plus, with her name and address on the package -- and with the contents carrying little value themselves -- she figured the package would get back to her.

"I was hoping I’d open my mailbox the next week and see the package there," she says. "But there was nothing."

She can reorder bracelets, though $120 is no small expense. So, she contacted me so I could ask if anyone might have the package -- a slim possibility, but one worth pursuing.

Meantime, the bracelets are becoming even more important as the region has seen an increase in COVID-19 testing positivity, thus sparking fears of a rollback of access and service at bars and restaurants.

"Hopefully, we can have the benefit," Lindee says. "But the bracelets are something we can do to raise money even without the event itself."

Lindee is taking bracelet pre-orders (but not yet money) at the Facebook page for the Justin Harris Benefit. Otherwise, a bank fund has been set up for donations. Checks can be made out to Carrie Garcia Auen, with Justin Harris Benefit written in the memo, and sent to Morton Community Bank, 721 W Jackson St, Morton, IL 61550.

Meantime, Harris is grateful for Lindee’s support.

"I appreciate everything she is doing for my family and me," he says. "Michelle is a great-hearted person and is always willing to help others.

"She is one of a kind."

Phil Luciano is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.