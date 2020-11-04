WASHINGTON — Nearly $800,000 in budget expenses identified by city department heads were put on hold in May.

Their fate was dependent upon how the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Washington’s revenue sources.

Five months later, the $780,163 in budget expenses in limbo has been whittled down to $168,362 because of higher revenue than expected and reimbursement from the state.

City revenue is up about $325,000 year-to-date over the 2019-20 fiscal year. If the trend continues, revenue will come in nearly 1% above what was budgeted, at $14.63 million instead of $14.49 million.

Some $373,593 in budget expenses on hold Aug. 17 were approved Oct. 19 to be spent. The City Council voted unanimously for the expenditures.

Among the expenditures are property maintenance, equipment purchases, recruitment funds and training for the Washington Police Department, marketing funds for the city for the holiday season and next spring, and maintenance at city facilities and capital improvement projects for the streets and stormwater departments.

City Administrator Ray Forsythe said the $168,362 in budget expenses still on hold will remain there for the foreseeable future.

"They're either permanent reductions, don't need to be spent because of a reduction in costs, or there are no plans to spend the money until the next fiscal year," he said.

Among the permanent reductions is $10,000 the city planned to spend to be a sponsor of the 2020 Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions high school basketball tournament, which was scheduled for Thanksgiving week but canceled because of the pandemic.

