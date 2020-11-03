PEORIA — A Woodford County woman became the 150th person to die in the Peoria area after being infected with the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

The woman, who was in her 80s, lived at Heritage Health in El Paso and had underlying health conditions that could have contributed to her death, health officials said.

Woodford County has had 19 people die due to the virus.

The area added 122 new cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the Tri-County Area total to 9,203 since the pandemic began in March.

There was a slight drop in the number of people hospitalized due to the virus. On Monday there were 99, and on Tuesday that fell to 96. Of that number, 30 were in an intensive-care unit bed, a drop of one from the prior day.

Peoria County now has 5,237 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 61 people who have tested positive for the virus. Woodford County saw its total increase to 839, an increase of 15, while Tazewell County’s total is now 3,127, an addition of 46.

One small bright note was an increase of almost a half percentage point in the overall recovery rate. It rose 0.4% to reach 78.4%, which is still down from about a month ago, when it was in the mid 80s.