GERMANTOWN HILLS — With dawn yet to break Tuesday, Terry Alexander made sure to get to her polling place early.

"I don’t want to stand in line," the 74-year-old said as she stepped from her car outside Willow Hill United Methodist Church atop the Germantown hill.

But five minutes before the polling place was to open at 6 a.m., she had no choice but to join a queue that was already 25 people deep, despite a temperature one degree above freezing.

Alexander usually does not vote so early, but the Germantown Hills resident was resolute to cast a ballot. She said she has no die-hard party affiliation but votes depending on the circumstances and candidates.

"It’s been a really rough year," she said before her face broke into a wry smile. "It’s been a really rough four years."

As more voters arrived before 6 a.m., Mary Mahon hustled to grab a spot in line. The 60-year-old normally votes early before starting her 7:30 a.m. shift at a local medical office. But she was surprised to see more than 30 people already in front of her, a situation she had not previously encountered at the polling place.

"Last time, I just walked in," she said.

The Germantown Hills resident said she opted to vote in person because she had not had time in her schedule to drop off an early ballot at the Woodford County seat of Eureka. Furthermore, she decided against mailing in a ballot because she "just had some concerns about it getting there."

At 6 a.m., after about half the voters were allowed to enter the church, the line continued to swell. Most wore masks and stood (more or less) six feet apart.

The line outside surged to more than 50 people just a few minutes after 6 a.m. As the line grew, the lot filled with more vehicles, dozens in all, with almost all parking spaces taken.

One white-haired man briskly strode from his pickup truck, then turned on his heel to go back.

"Ah, crap!" he muttered. "I need a mask."

Two hours later at Five Points Washington, Kirk and Sandy Hoog were glad to see a steady stream of voters move in and out of the community center. Last month, when the Washington couple tried to vote at their township building, they stood outside for almost three hours during a computer snafu.

"We froze," said Kirk Hoog, 59.

They left before casting a ballot, prompting their Tuesday visit to Five Points. Sandy Hoog, 63, said she did not want to risk her vote in the mail.

"We’ve heard they’re getting lost," she said.

She said she wanted to be sure to cast a vote to reelect President Donald Trump.

"We don’t want socialism or nothing like that," she said. "We want it to be free in America."

Meanwhile, Talbert Houle, 39, used the opportunity to share a real-life civics lesson by taking daughter Lillian, 5, to the polling place.

"This is what makes our nation great," he told her. "It’s a shame that some other countries don’t have a vote like this. We’re thankful."

He paused as she did a semi-pirouette outside the polling place.

"Just think," he told her. "You’re almost 6. In about 12 years, it’ll be your turn to vote for the first time."

Elsewhere in Tazewell County, Jade Everett was about to cast her first general-election ballot. The East Peoria 18-year-old drove to the FOLEPI Building, 2200 E. Washington St., busy with cars and voters just past 9 a.m. Though she had voted in the primary, she felt more excited about Tuesday’s decision.

"It’s a lot different, to actually have a say as to who’ll be president," she said.

Plus, she was voting not just for the president but also for her boss: Everett is a member of the Illinois Army National Guard, based out of Peoria. As such, she has been mindful of speculation about post-election uprisings. This week, she visited Chicago and saw businesses boarding up windows in preparation for possible riots.

"We’d definitely be called in for something like that," she said.

