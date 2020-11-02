PEORIA — A Peoria County man in his 80s is the latest local death in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health officials said Monday.

His death is the area’s 149th since the pandemic began in mid-March. The vast majority of those have occurred since Sept. 1, when the area’s total death count was 50. In two months, it has effectively tripled. Officials say the man was not a resident of a long-term care facility but did have underlying health issues that could have contributed to his death.

The area also saw its largest increase within a 72-hour period to date. Since Friday, the Tri-County Area has seen 543 new infections.

Over the weekend, the region that includes Woodford, Peoria and Tazewell counties became the last in Illinois to be facing stricter state restrictions due to the spread of the virus.

Another ominous sign Monday came from the number of people in hospital intensive-care units. There are 31 people in an ICU bed, according to health officials. That’s up from 21 on Friday and well up from the single digits and teens that were reported throughout the summer.

Overall, there are 99 people — another record — in one of the area’s four hospitals due to COVID-19.

The recovery rate continued to drop. It had hit a high of nearly 86% of all cases a few weeks ago. It now stands at 78%, down two full percentage points from Friday. That's likely a function of the increased number of newly discovered cases. Another statistic seemed to back that up. The number of people who were self-isolating at home rose more than 4% from Friday.

Of the 543 new cases, 270 were from Peoria County, bringing its total to 5,176. Tazewell County saw its total hit 3,081, an increase of 197. Woodford County, the area's smallest by population, rose to 824, an increase of 76 since Friday.

Meanwhile, a "pop-up" COVID-19 test site will be open on Nov. 9 and 10 in Princeville, the health department announced.

It will be at Steven’s Square Park, which is located near the intersection of Illinois Route 91 and West Main Street in Princeville.

The site will operate from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., the health department said.

The test will use simple nasal swabs, and results will be available within four to seven days. There is no cost for testing. A person should bring their insurance card, but individuals can still be tested if they have no insurance.