For the co-owners of Rogers Diner in Pekin, the decision to keep their dining room open despite state restrictions on indoor dining beginning Wednesday is a simple matter of survival.

"This isn’t because I’m making millions of dollars and I’m being greedy," said Rogers Diner co-owner Nick Rogers. "It’s because I have employees who depend on me staying open. I have four children who depend on me staying open."

Due to a recent rise in central Illinois COVID-19 cases, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered a ban on indoor restaurant and bar service in the region that includes Pekin and Peoria.The ban will take effect Wednesday, but Rogers believes that if the dining room closes, the diner itself will have to close permanently.

"We don’t have a drive-through. We don’t have that option, or I would probably consider it," he said. "A majority of my business is dine-in."

When Rogers opened the diner earlier this year, he said that, at the time, COVID-19 cases in the area were trending downward. He saw no reason to believe that cases would spike, but kept the dining room at half capacity. Although he intends to keep the dining room open, he also plans to restrict capacity further to allow for better physical distancing. He vowed that the diner’s staff will be vigilant in wearing masks and sanitizing menus, surfaces, and chairs after every use.

"Big box stores who see three times as much traffic as we see on a daily basis and continue to stay open under the guidance that, as long as they sanitize the carts, and they’re making every effort to ensure people wear masks and practice physical distancing," it’s acceptable, Rogers said.

Rogers noted that the decision to continue offering indoor dining in the face of looming restrictions has received a great deal in support from area residents and elected officials. East Peoria Mayor John Kahl announced Sunday that he would not enforce Pritzker’s restrictions, he added.

"I’m hoping that (other officials like) Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis and (Mayor Mark Luft) here in Pekin will stand with him," Rogers said. "If we’re taking extra steps to make sure we’re following the guidance that big box stores who are allowed to remain open follow, I’ll hope we’ll be allowed to (stay open)."

In addition to indoor service on a limited basis, Rogers Diner offers curbside, carry-out, and delivery. For more information, visit the Rogers Diner Facebook page.