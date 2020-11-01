Clarence Darrow. Thurgood Marshall. Oliver Wendell Holmes.

And ... Larzerrick Coffee?

For now, it’d be hard to include Coffee amid the pantheon of the greatest legal minds in U.S. history. But as far as jailhouse lawyers go, he ranks high in terms of creativity and moxie.

While behind bars, Coffee has developed a penchant for filing federal lawsuits. And his latest effort is a doozy.

Coffee tried to convince a federal court that his pending federal stimulus check — yes, even inmates get stimulus checks, a weirdness we’ll discuss in a moment — shouldn’t be seized by the state to help pay for outstanding legal fees that have piled up from his repeated legal filings. Rather, he pleaded in a hand-scrawled petition, he wanted to spend the check on things he "needs," including a new TV.

Does that sound crazy? Heck, I’ll bet a lot of Americans spent their stimulus checks on TVs. And nothing in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — which provided checks of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for taxpayers filing a joint tax return — precluded prisoners from getting a piece of the action.

Twice, the Trump administration tried to prod prisons to snatch the checks from inmates, according to the Washington Post. And twice, federal judges smacked down those efforts, calling such grabs "arbitrary and capricious." So, as the year draws to an end, prisoners nationwide are scrambling to get their share.

That’s why Coffee wants his slice of the pie.

Coffee, 32, is just two years into a 13-year jolt for two Cook County convictions on vehicular hijacking. Coffee, whose record also includes priors on the same charge, is serving his time in southern Illinois at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center.

There, he often hits the law books and files court petitions. I don’t know the nature of his earlier suits. But he has filed four federal cases, losing each time, along with subsequent appeals.

"Mr. Coffee is a frequent flier in the federal courts," U.S. District Judge James Shadid remarked in one court document. "He is also a frequent loser."

That’s how Coffee has racked up court fees of $2,239.35. How would a prisoner pay such an arrearage? Prisoners have trust funds (essentially, modest bank accounts) to use for small purchases like snacks and postage. The money can come from very low wages (often less than a buck an hour) for doing prison jobs.

As far as court fees go, the Illinois Department of Corrections might collect about $10 a month from an inmate’s trust fund. Even for a prisoner, that’s no big deal.

But $1,200 isn’t chump change for anyone. Coffee fears that when his stimulus check arrives, the state will seize every penny.

So, Coffee grabbed a legal pad and scribbled out a motion for relief. In third person, he described his wish list: "Mr. Coffee doesn’t have a TV, which needs headphones, headphone extension, etc. ... Mr. Coffee needs shoes, boots, things that will help him do his time and to stay out of trouble."

Coffee isn’t sure when his check will arrive. So, he asks for a floating "month" of time to buy things.

"Then I can go back to paying the courts what I owe," he wrote.

He filed his motion Wednesday. It got a quick response. Judge Shadid issued a ruling Thursday.

(Shadid sits in Peoria and does not typically oversee federal cases from southern Illinois. But Coffee tacked his petition onto an old case. That way, Coffee — suddenly mindful of court expenses — wouldn’t incur any new fees by filing a new case. Meanwhile, as the old case had been handled by Shadid, the petition was sent his way.)

Shadid sometimes lets his sense of humor poke into court rulings, and Coffee’s chutzpah tickled the judge’s funny bone. In his order, Shadid contrasted Coffee’s car-stealing history with his newfound respect for personal property.

"He has no problem taking things from others," the judge wrote, "but ... he does not like it when things are taken from him."

Shadid also noted that Coffee’s petition didn’t seem to specify all of his intended stimulus-check spending: "The Court might assume, given his criminal history, that he wished to purchase a vehicle. ... However, the Court is fairly certain the IDOC does not allow inmates to purchase or use automobiles while in custody."

In the end, the judge said, it didn’t matter what purchases filled Coffee’s daydreams. Shadid denied the motion.

"If the IDOC takes Mr. Coffee’s money to pay his debts, they will be completely justified in doing so," the judge ruled.

Still, Shadid’s common sense aside, Coffee shouldn’t abandon all hope for a windfall.

Maybe the state will forget to take his stimulus money.

Or, maybe Washington will pass a second stimulus and send more money his way.

Think those two possibilities are absurd? Hey, we’re taking about the government, where logic often seems scarce. Some day, Mr. Coffee, you just might taste victory.

Phil Luciano is a Journal Star columnist.