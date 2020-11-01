GALESBURG — By the end of the day Tuesday, America will have cast its vote in the 2020 presidential rlection, deciding whether to reelect President Donald Trump or hand the reins over to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The voters making the decision will do so for multiple reasons. Some are loyal to political parties, while others will be voting against them. For some, the pandemic will outweigh other issues, while some will consider the economy. Here are some of the issues local voters told us were important to them.

Law and order

Kathy Chambers Groves of Monmouth says that she has already voted for Trump, whom she also supported in 2016 despite being a registered Democrat for about 30 years.

"I’m against defunding the police," she said. "I’m a firm believer in law and order, which is the way Trump leans."

Trump won with 57.93% of the vote in Knox County in 2016, alongside nine other "pivot" counties in the area, including Henry, Fulton, Warren, Mercer and Henderson, which switched from supporting the Democratic nominee in previous elections to supporting Trump.

Healthcare and equity

Fred Britton, who lives in Galesburg, says that COVID and health care are the biggest issues to him, but he said the treatment of people is also motivating his vote for Joe Biden.

"I pray to see that people are treated with equality all across the board," he said.

He also hopes that the economy will be sorted out so more people can work, although not everyone has been raised with a work ethic, he says. Most importantly, he says, he hopes that people exercise their right to vote.

"Some people were killed and beaten to get that right to vote," he said. "(Some) women never got the right to vote. Whether you like the system or not, it is the system, and you should vote."

Competence

Georgia Bell is another registered Democrat who has flipped in recent years.

"I’ve always been a Democrat until Obama got in, and I switched over," she said.

The Galesburg resident said she voted red all the way across, just as she did in 2016, when she voted for Trump. She said she remains confident in the incumbent.

"I believe that Trump has done a lot of what he said he would do," she said.

She also said that Trump is truly committed to the country.

"He doesn’t have to be the president of the United States, but he has been knocked down so many times, and he just keeps getting back up, and he moves forward," she said. "I truly believe that this man loves America."

In regards to Joe Biden, she said she personally feels bad for him and thinks he is not mentally fit to be president, and she "definitely" does not want his running mate, Kamala Harris, as president.

Quality of character

"I voted for Joe Biden. He may not be a perfect candidate, but he is a good human being and understands right from wrong," Ben Stomberg of Galesburg said.

Stomberg said this election is not about politics. It’s about morality, he said, and Biden is the better human being in the race. He said voters should vote for Biden because of that more so than because of policy.

"After four years of division, dog whistles, corruption and incompetence, I’ve learned that there are not ’very fine people on both sides,’" Stomberg said.