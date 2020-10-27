Tailgate N’ Tallboys is returning to Peoria in 2021. In part, at least, and in a different place.

The country/country-rock music festival that had been held on the Downtown Peoria riverfront is scheduled for June 3-4 at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, at the northwest edge of the city.

It’s to be the first of two Tailgate N’ Tallboys events in 2021, most likely dependent on the status of the coronavirus pandemic. The other Tailgate N’ Tallboys weekend is scheduled July 29-31 at the South Fork Dirt Riders facility in Taylorville, located about 90 miles south of Peoria.

Late last year, Tailgate N’ Tallboys organizers announced the festival was moving from Peoria to Taylorville for 2020. The inaugural event there, to have been held July 30 through Aug. 1, was canceled because of COVID-19.

At the time of the move, Murray Baker Bridge reconstruction was cited as a primary reason. The bridge that carries Interstate 74 over the Illinois River is adjacent to Riverfront Park, where Tailgate N’ Tallboys was held for most of its four-year existence.

The bridge is expected to reopen this weekend, after being closed for seven months.

Financial considerations and a desire to make Tailgate N’ Tallboys a more multifaceted event -- including camping, fishing and all-terrain-vehicle racing -- also led to the Taylorville decision. South Fork Dirt Riders features an off-road track.

But according to Tailgate N’ Tallboys co-owner Wayne Klein, there might be no place quite like home. He and co-owner Steven Crusen also operate Crusens bars and restaurants in Creve Coeur, Peoria and West Peoria.

"We’re very excited that we are bringing the festival back to Peoria," Klein said in a prepared statement. "Our roots are here, and it just feels right.

"Anyone that’s been to Louisville Slugger Sports Complex knows it is a beautiful facility, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience this amazing venue in a whole new way."

The Louisville Slugger facility includes a 125,000-square-foot dome among its 10 sports fields. It isn’t clear whether concerts would be held in the dome or outdoors.

Crusen and Klein formed USA Concerts & Events following the demise of Inked Entertainment, which first produced Tailgate N’ Tallboys. Crusens was an event sponsor.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys began in 2016 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. It moved to Peoria the following year. Along the riverfront, Tailgate N’ Tallboys mutated into a number of multiple-day blocks.

Among acts that have performed at the festival are Aaron Lewis, Brett Eldredge, Kane Brown, Kid Rock, Nelly, Willie Nelson and Upchurch.

The latter performer, a country rapper, is to headline the opening night of the Taylorville Tailgate N’ Tallboys, according to the festival website. Other headliners are to be country/country-rock acts Granger Smith and Whiskey Myers.

Performers for the Peoria Tailgate N’ Tallboys are to be announced, as are when and how tickets are to be available.