As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise in Illinois, health officials are urging people to get tested.

In the Peoria area, free testing is available seven days a week at two different government-sponsored locations as well as CVS drug stores. Various temporary pop-up sites sponsored by the state of Illinois provide another option. At most sites appointments aren’t necessary and anyone can get tested for any reason — you don’t need to be having symptoms.

For more information about COVID-19 symptoms and how results are delivered, visit https://www.pcchd.org/299/Testing.

COVID-19 testing locations

Heartland Health Services, 2321 N Wisconsin Ave., Peoria

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. SaturdayDrive-up or walk-up options available.Testing ages 2 and olderOpen to individuals with or without COVID-19 symptomsMust be able to sit upright without assistance to be tested with pharyngeal swab (long swab, administered through the nose)For more information: visit https://hhsil.com/covid-19 or call 309-495-8659

Peoria Civic Center/Fulton Street- Located at the Peoria Civic Center’s Fulton Street Parking Lot (IDPH Site)

Open 7 days per week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily testing supplies lastDrive-up and walk-up testing availableAnyone can get testedThis location uses a less-invasive nasal swab for testingFor more information: call 1-800-889-3931 or visit http://dph.illinois.gov/testing

CVS stores

Testing is available seven days a week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on SundaysFor more information visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-coronavirus-testing

State of Illinois temporary pop-up testing sites

The next site will be Oct. 28-30 at Shore Acres Park in Chillicothe, 100 Park Blvd. Testing hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days.The location of future temporary sites will be announced on the Peoria City/County Health Department web page, https://www.pcchd.org/299/Testing