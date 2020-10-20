EMDEN — A Green Valley man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle accident in far-northern Logan County, according to the Illinois State Police.

The accident happened about 3 p.m. on U.S. Route 136 just west of Interstate 155 north of Emden.

The 46-year-old man, who was not identified by name, apparently was driving east on Route 136 in a 2013 gray Volkswagen Jetta when it struck the rear of a flatbed trailer a 1992 Mack truck was towing. The truck was stopped in a construction zone.

It wasn’t clear why the Jetta did not stop.

The automobile driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A message was left Tuesday for Logan County Coroner Robert Thomas.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old man from Collinsville, appeared to be uninjured.

Green Valley is located south of Pekin in Tazewell County.