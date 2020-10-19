PEORIA -- After a couple of years without it, "pizza" will be returning to the name of a longstanding restaurant in the Sterling Plaza shopping center.

Herold’s Pizza Oven is the rechristened eatery formerly known as Tavern 41, at 3821 N. Sterling Ave. in Peoria. Although it sustained damage while being erected in high winds, the sign above the front door was changed over the weekend.

(Video of the sign-hanging accident can be viewed by clicking here.)

Tavern 41 opened about two years ago. It marked the return of proprietor Chris Herold. Until 2013, he and his family had operated Herold’s Pizza Inn for almost a half-century at that location.

A branch of the Aurelio’s Pizza chain filled the Sterling Avenue space in the interim.

When he returned to Sterling Plaza, Herold did not renew his family’s Pizza Inn franchise agreement. Instead, the remodeled, pizza-centric restaurant adopted as a name the liquor-license number Pizza Inn received when Herold’s father, Chuck, opened in 1967.

Then as now, the restaurant had a small bar. It has a separate entrance around the corner, along Overhill Road.

It appeared the new name led to customer confusion, according to Herold.

"In hindsight, it did not represent our offerings and hasn't resonated with the family-friendly atmosphere we enjoyed with Pizza Inn," he told Nick in the Morning.

"Herold's Pizza Oven, we feel, will better represent our complete offering."

Those offerings include Herold’s signature taco and chocolate-chip-cookie pizzas, made with dough mixed in an appliance that dates from Pizza Inn’s original opening.

For those who appreciate the Tavern 41 name, it isn’t disappearing. The Tavern 41 sign that had been at the front of the business has been moved to above the exterior door of the bar.

Herold also owns West Town Tap, a restaurant-bar at 515 S. Western Ave. It opened in 2017. For perspective, the Peoria liquor license there is No. 517.