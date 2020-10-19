PEORIA -- Police arrested three juveniles early Monday in connection with thefts of motor vehicles and keys from a Far North Peoria dealership.

The apparent thefts took place about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Autohaus of Peoria, 2322 W. Van Winkle Way.

Officers found a broken window there and several sets of keys strewn on the property, according to Peoria police spokeswoman Amy Dotson.

Missing from the dealership were three vehicles, along with several sets of keys.

About 1:45 a.m. Monday, a patrol officer observed a vehicle headed toward the dealership. A traffic stop revealed five people inside the vehicle, as well as keys that were reported stolen from the dealership earlier.

The trio arrested from that vehicle was accused of attempted motor-vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

It wasn’t clear if the vehicle police stopped was among the ones reported stolen. The investigation was continuing, according to Dotson.