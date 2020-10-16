PEORIA -- Two more people have died as a result of a COVID-19 infection, health officials reported on Friday.

Also reported was an outbreak at the Federal Correction Institution in Pekin, which has 60 newly reported cases among the inmate population.

Both of the women who died, one in Peoria County and one in Tazewell County, lived in long-term care facilities, officials said.

The Peoria County woman was in her 90s and lived at Heritage Health in Chillicothe, while the Tazewell County woman, who was in her 70s, lived at Timbercreek Rehabilitation and HealthCare.

The latter is the seventh death in two weeks at Timbercreek, the center of an outbreak officials at the facility say they’re working to contain.

No mention was made by health officials about whether the women had underlying health conditions that could have contributed to their deaths.

The deaths bring the area’s total to 109 since the pandemic began. There have been 59 deaths since Sept. 1.

The area’s total for COVID-19 infections topped 7,000, reaching 7,052. That’s an increase of 170 cases, 95 of which are from Tazewell County, which has the federal prison.

Peoria County, the area’s largest by population, had 72 new cases, bringing its pandemic total to 4,148. Woodford County, the area’s smallest, added three cases, brings its total to 549.

Along with the rise in COVID-19 case was a drop in the recovery rate which fell from a high of nearly 86% a few days ago to 83.6% on Friday. The number of people recovering at home rose to 14.1%, up more than a percentage point from Thursday.

And the number of patients in the hospital rose to more than 70. There are now 74 people in one of the area’s four hospitals and 23 of those are using an ICU bed.