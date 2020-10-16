These transactions, recorded the week of Oct. 5, are compiled from information on file with the respective counties. They represent sales of $78,000 or more.

PEORIA COUNTY

3318 W. Sylvan Lane, Peoria: Brian K. Kurylak and Helen N. Tcheng to Liluo Investment LLC, $80,000.

3303 N. Chestnut Lane, Peoria: Brian J. Monge and Joseph R. Fontana to Quad City Consolidated LLC, $82,500.

1409 N. Finney St., Chillicothe: Paul and Lauren Stein to Logan Jones, $83,000.

3917 N. Stable Court, Peoria: Kimberly A. Hensley to Marie L. Little, $89,900.

2326 W. Barker Ave., West Peoria: Dana Dibaba to Angela K. Moore, $98,000.

2609 W. Heading Ave., West Peoria: Calvin M. and Dena M. Mather to Amy Marston and Andrew Sheehan, $102,000.

4319 N. Galena Road, Peoria Heights: Venkata S. Pendyala and Sriteja Yarlagadda to Joseph and Carolyn Bruckerhoff, $102,500.

1915 W. White Oak Drive, Peoria: Justin C. and Stephanie M. Miller to Kristie R. Bent, $107,000.

1116 W. Lakecrest Drive, Peoria: Rachel A. Godsill to Norris and Yakela Chase, $110,000.

2316 W. Newman Parkway, Peoria: Randall A. and Natalie J. Hammitt to Heidi Van Nest, $110,750.

9503 W. Guinivere Drive, Mapleton: Gill Rental Property LLC to Matthew Flynn, $118,500.

7439 W. Lancaster Road, Peoria: Jerrylin Barnett to Donald J. and Lynn Hahn, $119,000.

307 E. Tenth St., Glasford: Candy L. Heisel to Angela C. Semon, $119,900.

6711 N. Wilshire Drive, Peoria: David M. Zimmermann to Arturo and Ann Guadalajara, $133,012.

407 E. Lyndale Road, Peoria: Patricia A. O’Connell to Angela K. Bergquist, $135,000.

518 N. Sixth St., Chillicothe: Mark H. Bradley, Jack L. Bradley and Mary C. Bradley to Melissa J. Sposito, $137,000.

4928 N. Mansfield Drive, Peoria: Gregory L. Vander Vennet to Courtney Lewis, $145,000.

5120 N. Sherwood Ave., Peoria: Jacob T. and Amy E. Durbin to Katherine E. Johnson, $145,000.

1801 E. Crestwood Drive, Peoria: Richard H. and Debra I. Thulean to Alex J. and Hannah F. Hallor, $152,900.

6221 S. Glasford Road, Glasford: Matthew P. and Jessica A. Flynn to Matthew M. and Amanda K. Erickson, $165,000.

3915 N. Kathy Lane, Peoria: Jared and Tracy Sams to Cameron Horn, $165,000.

5606 W. Timberedge Drive, Peoria: Joycelyn A. Luster to Rosalee Martinez Weber, $194,000.

14205 W. Schlink Road, Brimfield: Michael J. and Carolyn J. Hayes to Stephanie Mcgrath, $200,000.

415 S. Hamptons Curve, Peoria: Capstone Construction of Central Illinois LLC to Jared and Tracy Sams, $225,000.

2427 W. Chandler Court, Peoria: Timothy A. and Kimberly Mangan to Mary Kathryn Pearce, $239,900.

4510 W. Broyhill Court, Peoria: Norman and Jumuna Nathan to John P. Dorsey and Erika Kisler, $249,900.

10862 N. Glenfield Drive, Dunlap: Anath and Usha Kini to Nasser Sanany, $270,000.

5720 N. Mooring Way, Peoria: Mark G. and Victoria L. Hencey to Michael and Michaela Egert, $277,900.

6108 W. Clairemont Court, Edwards: Basem Jbiawi and Mina Hafzalah to Samuel Perkins and Masum Patel, $290,000.

1223 W. Moss Ave., Peoria: Mark D. Ferrill and Robert E. Sword to Jonathon Bergen, $290,000.

12520 W. Downing Place, Brimfield: Tammy Niemer to Shauntel Roueche, $350,000.

11411 N. Joseph St., Dunlap: Dean Custom Builders Inc. to Keerthana Bugatha, $390,000.

6219 W. Creekside Drive, Edwards: Krey A. and Vicki G. Bixby to Steven A. and Kimberly S. Belser, $515,000.

TAZEWELL COUNTY

313 Barbara Road, Pekin: Steven G. and Diane M. Clark to Andrea Snell, $78,000.

13315 Laurel St., Manito: Fannie Mae to Federal National Mortgage Association and Cole Buster, $79,900.

10188 Evergreen Drive, Manito: Richard A. Bailey to Brad and Samantha Roberts, $80,000.

1302 Illinois St., Pekin: Patricia Lalock to Madonna D. Vaupel and Danielle C. Watkins, $82,000.

1877 Poplar St., Washington: Deborah A. Whited to Brian and Jessica Willoughby, $84,900.

212 Kaskaskia Road, Marquette Heights: Patti Dunn to Justin Brackeen, $90,000.

129 Lynnhaven Drive, Washington: Robert L. Teague to Nicholas Laughary, $97,000.

600 S. Main St., Mackinaw: Tyler and Tessa Houston to Zachary A. Bowen, $101,500.

214 Maple Park Drive, Pekin: Kevin P. and June F. Mason to Jason and Elizabeth Young, $104,900.

402 James Parkway, Washington: Daniel Ryan to Jordan Conner and Amanda Koehl, $109,900.

100 and 102 E. First Ave., Deer Creek: Beverly A. Potts to Nicholas A. Debolt, $110,000.

308 Harmony Ave., East Peoria: Lony R. and Sheree L. Shawgo to 4115 N. Chelsea LLC, $110,000.

334 Maria St., East Peoria: Michael and Anna Litherland to Steven C. and Becky S. Cutts and Brian D. and Steffenie Maxwell, $110,500.

204 Harmony Ave., East Peoria: Susan King to Brandon Peckenbaugh and Alexis Taylor, $119,301.

339 Country Club Drive, Pekin: Marsha A. Blunk to William B. Bradford, $120,000.

500 Lakeside Ave., Pekin: Frank C. Jr. and Rebecca J. Bellrose to Roy and Chris Baker, $120,500.

906 Belaire Drive, Washington: Tracy N. Eaker to James A. and Ellise J. Conley, $124,000.

512 E. Washington St., Morton: Linda Pfanz to Nicholas A. Carter, $125,000.

2028 S. Second Ave., Morton: Pamela Y. Bart to Megan Hickey, $127,000.

1019 Janssen St., Pekin: David and Toni Faught to Cody Garver, $127,000.

519 Bloomington Road, East Peoria: Earl J. Neff Sr. to Anh T. Nguyen, $127,500.

147 Justice Drive, East Peoria: Michael and Brittany Hestrom to Eric Johnson, $130,000.

1031 Mallard Way, Unit 209, Washington: Emily L. Russell to Christine Reed Taylor, $130,000.

412 E. Polk St., Morton: Benjamin and Jamee K. Martin to Brent D. and Caitlin Eigsti, $130,000.

4 James Court, Minier: James L. and Barbara S. Smith to Martha Cornwell, $132,000.

109 Blossom Terrace, Washington: Samuel E. Morgan to Logan Hawker, $134,000.

413 Charlotte St., 4 units, Pekin: Joshua E. and Lauren E. Juchems to SNH Investment Inc., $135,000.

203 Shady Lane, East Peoria: Ashton and Eva K. Dunlap to Emilee Brown, $136,000.

102 S. Mason St., Deer Creek: Jerrod A. and Taylor D. Ingram to Benjamin J. and Tammy Punke, $138,000.

1321 Chestnut St., Pekin: Sara J. Golden to Raymond and Tracie Linson, $139,900.

208 Meadowlark Lane, Washington: Todd P. and Amanda J. Cannon to Ryan T. Magana, $141,640.

145 Arnold Road, East Peoria: Curtis G. Isenberger to Pamela Bart, $143,900.

757 W. Monroe St., Morton: Jamie D. Peterson to Noah M. Peterson, $145,000.

113 and 115 W. Bond St., Morton: Norman D. and Cathy A. Durflinger to Emerald City Investments LLC, $150,000.

136 W. Bond St., Morton: Randy J. Sorensen to Lyndsay K. Griepentrog, $154,900.

208 N. First Ave., Morton: Chad J. Class and Ben A. Grethey to Patricia R. Weyland, $160,000.

14260 Lohnes Court, Pekin: Dennis J. Langguth to Mark and Belinda Berry, $160,000.

501 Indian Circle, East Peoria: Benjamin D. and Morgan L. Grunow to Elija Book and Molly Whiting, $160,100.

2224 S. Second Ave., Morton: John P. Downs and Kristin A. Mason to Charles and Donna Baxter, $167,500.

115 Castleman Court, Creve Coeur: Donald W. and Ellen M. Ekvall to Lynn I. and Iris L. Gosnell, $177,500.

25880 Boyton Road, Delavan: Douglas D. Sands to Kelly J. Sands Risinger, $180,000.

100 Patricia Ave., East Peoria: Patricia L. Bailey and Debra A. Darrow to Ricky and Myra Walker, $183,500.

2243 Autumn Drive, Pekin: Jason and Connie D. Norton to Alan and Allison Wilson, $195,000.

3855 Sunset Drive, Pekin: Timothy A. and Wendy A. Malone to Nicholas W. and Jennifer L. Sandifar, $195,000.

17590 Dee-Mack Road, Mackinaw: Dayton A. and Robin L. Moore to Michael B. and Colleen E. Minnes, $198,500.

204 Madissyn Court, East Peoria: Stephen W. and Kemberly R. Roettges to Emily Russell, $200,000.

Mennonite Church Road, Tremont: Richard and Linda J. Sauder and Kenneth P. Sauder to Robert S. and Patricia A. Edwards, $200,000.

405 W. Jefferson St., Tremont: Lions Gate Properties LLC to Jacob and Rachel Hodgson, $205,000.

903 Dogwood Drive, Washington: Stephanie L. Schertz to Nicholas and Tiffany Cooper, $221,500.

807 S. First Ave., Morton: Joyce C. Whitten to Ruth A. Hoerr, $230,000.

150 Fawn Haven Drive, East Peoria: Mark K. and Laura L. Paskey to Mark A. and Julie R. Ludlum, $232,000.

2410 Montecello Road, Pekin: Irvin L. Johnson Jr. and Synda D. Sutton to Franklin and Cynthia Thousand, $233,500.

14 Cypress Point, Pekin: Lyle E. and Doris J. Smith to Cathy L. Speerly, $237,500.

260 E. Hazelwood St., Morton: Carol J. Hayes to Wayne and Tammy Menold, $245,000.

1929 Cole St., East Peoria: Derek A. and Jennifer L. Zarring to Rory E. and Michelle L. Butler, $249,900.

22952 Grosenbach Road, Washington: Eugene W. and Sally A. Mace to Scott N. Frank, $255,000.

8 Prestwick Drive, Pekin: Sharon G. Sombeck to Bryan and Megan Steger, $262,000.

8716 N. Wildlife Drive, Hopedale: Sandra R. Dill to Joseph A. and Candice A. Logsdon, $265,000.

1324 Velde Drive, Pekin: Joseph F. Fish to Gerald A. and Brenda H. Davis, $297,400.

25035 Schuck Road, Washington: James E. and Constance D. Sieben to Veronica Orozco, $315,000.

1300 Prince George Court, Washington: Brock and Elizabeth Heider to Robert and Kary Dowling, $328,000.

18161 Red Shale Hill Road, Pekin: Anthony L. and Ciji Schoedel to Joshua and Amanda Geltz, $350,000.

418 W. Jefferson St., Morton: ED Properties LLC to Hillside Development Partners LLC, $535,000.

WOODFORD COUNTY

Vacant land, Woodford County: Glenn K. and Evelyn A. Fischer to Michael T. and Angela L. Collier, $115,000.

Lot 3, Schreck Addition, El Paso: Lesley L. Cooper to Cole M. Graham, $118,500.

281 E. Redbud Drive, East Peoria: Stacy L. Osborne to Melody L. Malcom, $153,000.

Lot 3 and Lot 4, Gibson's Subdivision, Block 2, Gibson's Addition, Original Town, El Paso: Ryne Simpson to Joseph L. Montemurro, $155,000.

Lot 85 and part of Lot 84, Forest Park Estates Addition 6, Eureka: Heidi Stork to Donald L. and Jann E. Newton, $164,900.

Part of Outlot 54, Minonk: Wayne A. and Colleen S. Weber to Jeremy D. and Sheelar R. Fuchs, $190,000.

1204 County Road 200 North, Deer Creek: Patricia L. Bonczkowski to Sandra D. Wiegand, $200,000.

216 Apple Drive, Metamora: Mary R. Manns to Shawn M. and Kathleen A. Moore, $207,500.

1019 Stonelake Court, Metamora: Hailey Banas to Zachary and Erin Upton, $230,000.

563 County Road 2600 East, El Paso: Michael D. and Rebecca Creekmore to Izabella R. Carroll and Tate P. Lewis, $268,000.

Lot 29, Kingwood Meadow Estates Subdivision, First Addition, Woodford County: Benjamin L. and Heather A. Kingdon to Jeffrey A. and Stacy E. Patridge, $310,000.

Vacant land, Woodford County: David A. and Susan R. Vance to Matthew and Kourtney K. Jontry, $383,750.

28 Briarwood Lane, Metamora: David J. Hague to Ryan Rissman and Jill Wirth-Rissman, $695,000.